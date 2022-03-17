Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football needs to change the offensive approach with Tank Bigsby

Auburn's running back usage will need to change in 2022.

The Auburn football offense will be a huge part of the Auburn Tiger's spring practice.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to talk about the comments made by Auburn football offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau regarding the use of Tank Bigsby. The Tigers will need to rely on Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter, and the running game to be successful in 2022.

Auburn basketball is ready and primed to make a run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The bracket lines up perfectly for the Auburn Tigers and Bruce Pearl and all they need to do is play their game to be successful in March Madness. 

The Tigers take on Jacksonville State on Friday. The winner of that game will play the winner of USC and Miami. 

Charlie5 looks ahead to the basketball team this offseason and he breaks down why Auburn is in such a great spot from a recruiting standpoint. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
