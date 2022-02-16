Looking at Auburn football's wide receiver situation this offseason

There are several positions on Auburn's roster that have a ton of open starting spots available. The wide receiver room may be the most open position group of them all.

Shedrick Jackson, the team's number two guy in terms of receiving yards and catches in 2021, is the only receiver with a significant amount of experience entering spring practices.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby was joined by Mike G of the War Rapport. They talked about Auburn football and the questions circling around this offense and the wide receivers heading into spring practices.

Ze'Vian Capers is another guy that has some experience but it was from his freshman year under Gus Malzahn. He was primarily a slot receiver in the Malzahn offense but saw limited time under Bryan Harsin.

Capers is a player Auburn fans should be pulling for this season. The new nature of college football is for players to transfer out if say see a dip in playing time due to the transfer portal. Auburn has not seen that with Capers and fans should want his loyalty and patience to be rewarded.

Is there a chance that a freshman wide receiver emerges? Jay Fair and Camden Brown both bring in great traits that could be used and relied upon early in their college career.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.