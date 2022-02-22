Podcast: Taking a look at the Auburn football coaching staff

Bryan Harsin has almost completed his second full staff during his tenure on The Plains. After promoting Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator, he only needs to find his next wire receivers coach before completing the 2022 coaching staff.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Charlie5, Auburn message board legend, to discuss the 2022 Auburn football coaching staff. With the new changes and additions on the staff, it is clear that Bryan Harsin will have full reign over the program despite what happened over the last few weeks.

Charlie5 makes the case for Auburn on the recruiting front and how it could be trending up in 2022. Harsin appears to be casting a wider net for high school recruits and it seems that it is generating some buzz throughout Auburn recruiting.

Auburn basketball guard Zep Jasper joins the show to discuss the latest with the team after their loss to Florida on Saturday. Jasper shared where the team is as far as achieving their goals and what they aim to accomplish this season.

He also discussed inconsistencies of officiating this season and how it has hindered Auburn to be able to play at the level that they are capable of down the stretch and the chatter about Auburn having to use Nike basketballs.

