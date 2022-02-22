Skip to main content

Podcast: Taking a look at the Auburn football coaching staff

Auburn football's coaching staff is almost complete.

Bryan Harsin has almost completed his second full staff during his tenure on The Plains. After promoting Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator, he only needs to find his next wire receivers coach before completing the 2022 coaching staff. 

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Charlie5, Auburn message board legend, to discuss the 2022 Auburn football coaching staff. With the new changes and additions on the staff, it is clear that Bryan Harsin will have full reign over the program despite what happened over the last few weeks.

Charlie5 makes the case for Auburn on the recruiting front and how it could be trending up in 2022. Harsin appears to be casting a wider net for high school recruits and it seems that it is generating some buzz throughout Auburn recruiting. 

Auburn basketball guard Zep Jasper joins the show to discuss the latest with the team after their loss to Florida on Saturday. Jasper shared where the team is as far as achieving their goals and what they aim to accomplish this season. 

He also discussed inconsistencies of officiating this season and how it has hindered Auburn to be able to play at the level that they are capable of down the stretch and the chatter about Auburn having to use Nike basketballs. 

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
By Zac Blackerby
1 minute ago
