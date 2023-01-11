Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats Ole Miss

Another win for Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers.

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team tried to stay hot after a huge win against the Arkansas Razorbacks. After dropping the first road SEC game of the season, the game against the Ole Miss Rebels was crucial.

Going into tonight, Auburn leads the all-time series over Ole Miss 78-62, having evenly split the series 4-4 over the last eight contests.

Despite holding a lead in the all-time series, the Tigers took a significant hit in their record following a series high 10-game losing streak from 2012-2017.

The live post-game shows are brought to you by Henry's Service Co. Reach out to them at 334-288-2700 for all of your HVAC and plumbing needs. License number #00021.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Related stories

Lawrence Johnson commits to Auburn

Auburn early depth chart

Louisiana radio host speculates on DeMario Tolan

Robby Ashford had an average season on the ground

What makes Kayin Lee so special?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (3)
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats Ole Miss

By Zac Blackerby
Johni Broome
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 82-73 win vs. Ole Miss

By Jeremy Robuck
Chris Moore vs Georgia State
Basketball

Auburn basketball loses starter to injury

By Lance Dawe
Johni Broome
Basketball

Halftime takeaways: Auburn basketball in close fight with Ole Miss

By Lance Dawe
Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sidelines during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Did Bret Bielema attempt to take a shot at Auburn?

By Lance Dawe
Copy of Auburn Daily Show Thumbnail
Podcasts

Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football lands Nick Mardner, Brian Battie, Ole Miss basketball preview

By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Zach Calzada is transferring to Incarnate Word

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates helmet during the first quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn lands East Carolina transfer center Avery Jones

By Lance Dawe