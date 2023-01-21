Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the South Carolina Gamecocks

Auburn basketball picks up another SEC road win.

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers are playing their best basketball of the season. After a win against the LSU Tigers, another road test in the SEC against the South Carolina Gamecocks stands before them.

The Tigers currently rank No. 11 in the country in defensive efficiency and No. 23 in offensive rebounding (14.9). They also grabbed 30 defensive rebounds at LSU – the fourth time this season over 30 next to Northwestern (31), Saint Louis (34), and Washington (31).

Auburn leads 29-19 in the all-time series with South Carolina. The Tigers have won the last five-straight meetings between the two schools. Last season, Auburn swept the regular-season series with the Gamecocks capped off by an 82-71 victory on Senior Day on March 5, 2022, at Neville Arena. The Tigers also cut down the nets postgame to celebrate winning the SEC regular-season title outright.

The live post-game shows are brought to you by Henry's Service Co. Reach out to them at 334-288-2700 for all of your HVAC and plumbing needs. License number #00021.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (7)
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the South Carolina Gamecocks

By Zac Blackerby
Johni Broome
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s win vs. South Carolina

By Jeremy Robuck
Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs the ball while Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does this Penn State running back tweet mean?

By Lance Dawe
Auburn equipment bag. Generic photo.
Football

REPORT: Top 2025 running back has arrived in Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
KD Johnson
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the South Carolina Gamecocks

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) runs with the ball against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Brian Battie scored a high PFF grade in 2022

By Andrew Stefaniak
Robby Ashford vs Penn State.
Football

SEC Network analyst compares Robby Ashford to an NFL quarterback

By Zac Blackerby
The Jungle.
Basketball

Auburn's 'The Jungle' ranked one of college basketball's best arena nicknames

By Lance Dawe