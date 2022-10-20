Podcast: This Auburn football fan narrative about Bryan Harsin is wrong

A portion of the Auburn football fanbase has created a fan narrative that doesn't make any sense about Bryan Harsin. The Auburn Tigers have plenty of questions about the future of the program but all signs point to Bryan Harsin being out by the end of the college football season against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl.

The Auburn Athletics Director search appears to be close to its end as many expect an announcement soon or over the next few days.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live and On3. They discuss the latest Auburn football news and speculation on the future of Auburn Athletics. They also discuss the latest projections for Auburn basketball and how the SEC media voted for the Auburn Tigers.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics.

