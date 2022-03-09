Podcast: We learned more about Auburn football's quarterback battle

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of The War Rapport to talk about the Auburn football quarterback battle as well as Auburn basketball's path in the SEC Tournament.

Mike G spoke with T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford about their chances and approach in the quarterback battle that will take place this spring. Both believe they will be given a fair shot by Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football staff this spring and fall.

The guys also talk about Auburn basketball's chances in the SEC tournament and how the path could be easiest than a lot of Auburn fans are expecting over the weekend. Auburn has proved that a lot of the matchups favor them in SEC play.

Auburn basketball fans have been playing an interesting game. The guys discuss that and what would make this season successful and is it fair to call any type of outcome this season as a failure based on what all has been accomplished so far this year.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

