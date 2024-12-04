Antonio Coleman Signs with Auburn Tigers
The Auburn football program adds another big-time defensive recruit to its class with Antonio Coleman!
Live Auburn recruiting updates: Follow each Auburn signee throughout National Signing Day.
Position: Defensive Tackle
Size: 6-foot-2, 285 pounds
Hometown: Saraland (Ala.) High School
Recruitment: A back-and-forth with Alabama sees Coleman make four separate decisions. The most important choice is Coleman sticking with Auburn after his July 27, 2024 commitment to the Tigers.
Other offers include but are not limited to Texas, Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Clemson, Arkansas, North Carolina State, Southern California, and Northwestern.
Strengths: Coleman’s penchant for charging forward and overwhelming the offensive lineman in front of him is well-known among scouts. He’s a powerful young man who often walks an offensive guard or center back toward the quarterback or running back.
He’s also a capable pursuit defender, as his HUDL film identifies. Additionally, Coleman’s quickness enables him to quickly penetrate the backfield and track down the football. His ability to bend and change directions is unique for a man his size.
Area to improve: Continually coming up with more pass rush moves. With Coleman’s natural athleticism, he should absolutely focus on his technique to maximize his natural physical tools. He can be a rare SEC interior defensive tackle capable of being a pass rushing threat.