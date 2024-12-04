Auburn Adds Anquon Fegans to Recruiting Class
With Auburn losing Jerrin Thompson, it’s good to know that top safety recruit Anquon Fegans will call Auburn home. He’s one of the top prospects Auburn adds on National Signing Day.
Position: Safety
Size: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
Hometown: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson
Recruitment: Fegans holds offers from across the nation. In the end, his recruitment is a traditional who’s who list of tradition-rich college football programs down South. Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, and LSU make up the bulk of teams Fegans truly considered before committing to come to the Plains on July 29, 2024. Fegans is ESPN’s #43 overall recruit.
Strengths: Fegans’ ability to track the football in the air is something that’s obvious to even a Novus football fan. During his freshman season, he picked off a pass during the state title game. He’s been doing it over and over since that game as well.
Closing speed represents a major reason for Fegans’ success. His ability to jump a route is also why many quarterbacks steer clear of him if possible. A physical defensive back, Fegans also does well in the run game and finds his way to the ball carrier during screen passes.
Area to work on: Fegans definitely needs to add strength. He’s lanky right now and another 10 pounds before next fall would do the talented defensive back good. Beyond that, he simply needs to learn the Auburn defensive playbook and continue to hone his craft. Fegans is an exceptional talent.