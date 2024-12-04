Auburn Adds Devin Williams to 2025 Recruiting Class
The Auburn Tigers add another talented cornerback to their roster with Devin Williams coming into the fold. ESPN’s 135th prospect overall, Williams plays for one of the nation’s most highly respected high school football programs and is a welcome addition to Auburn’s recruiting class.
Position: Cornerback
Size: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
Hometown: Buford (Ga.) High School
Recruitment: Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas, Florida State, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Georgia Tech are among the numerous football offers Williams has. His decision to attend Auburn became a reality on Feb. 26, 2024.
Strengths: His HUDL film shows excellent timing and the ability to catch the football in traffic. Whether on offense or defense, Williams has the ability to make phenomenal catches. His length is also a weapon. Williams is not the tallest recruit but his length makes him more apt to knock down passes.
Areas to improve: Just continuing to add to his cornerback technique. Williams is already well-schooled due to playing in Gwinnett County for Buford. Now he needs to refine his technique, especially at the line of scrimmage to play against bigger receivers, to make the jump to Auburn and the SEC.