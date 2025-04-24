Auburn In Contention To Land Four-Star Defensive End
The Auburn Tigers are among five schools in contention to land a sought-after defensive end recruit.
JaReylan McCoy, a four-star defensive end from Tupelo (Ms.), has narrowed his choices to five schools: LSU, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, and Texas, according to On3’s Chad Simmons.
“I am down to LSU, Auburn, Texas and Florida,” McCoy told On3. “Those are my four finalists, and I will commit to one of those schools on July 1st.”
https://x.com/on3recruits/status/1915467523455426755?s=46
McCoy told On3 that he’s picked those schools because they are “recruiting him the hardest” this spring.
In January, McCoy announced his commitment to LSU during the Under Armour All-America game. Just a month later, he decommitted from the program, leaving his signature up for grabs.
The Auburn Tigers will meet first with McCoy on May 16. His schedule calls for a visit to the Swamp on May 30th. He will then travel to Mississippi on June 6th, Texas on June 13th, and wrap up in Louisiana on June 20th.
On3’s Industry Rankings rank McCoy as the 156th overall player, the 16th-ranked defensive end, and the 7th-ranked Mississippi player for the 2026 class.
His 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame would be a welcome addition to a stellar 2026 Auburn recruiting class, which already features five four-star recruits, including two linebackers (JaMichael Garrett, Shadarius Toodle) and an edge rusher (Hezekiah Harris).
McCoy said he plans to announce his commitment on July 1.