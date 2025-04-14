Auburn Dropping for In-State Prospect
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Following a visit with Florida, Auburn Tigers' target defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland Birmingham (Ala.) Parker High School has given the Florida Gators the edge in his recruitment.
"I would probably say Florida is No. 1,” Cleveland told On3’s Corey Bender after being in attendence for the team's spring game on Saturday.
Cleveland (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) ranks as a four-star defensive lineman in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He is tabbed as the No. 52 overall prospect and the No. 4 defensive lineman.
As a junior, the big defensive lineman racked up the stats in the trenches. He tallied 50 total tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks in 15 games.
Auburn isn't completely out of the running for the highly-touted in-state prospect as he is set to take an official visit with the Tigers on May 16. Cleveland has also taken trips to Miami and North Carolina this spring. He is set to take an official visit to Florida on May 30.
The Tigers currently hold seven commitments in its 2026 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 21 overall class by 247 Sports. Four of those pledges come on the defensive side of the ball with four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle and three-stary safety Wayne Henry.
Harris and Toodle are the only two of Auburn's commits to come from the state of Alabama, making Cleveland a priority as the Tigers look to take control of the state.