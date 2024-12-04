Auburn Flips Tennessee Defensive Line Recruit
It came down to National Signing Day, but the Auburn Tigers were able to flip another defensive lineman in Darrion Smith. Auburn’s already strong haul of defensive lineman in this cycle even stronger.
Smith, a three-star defensive lineman from Baltimore, Md., had been committed to Tennessee since July 30 of this year. He received his offer from Auburn on July 31 of this year.
Smith, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound athlete who attends St. Frances Academy (Md.) is the No. 601 player nationally and the No. 67 defensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports.
Smith was in Jordan-Hare Stadium for Auburn’s thrilling, four-overtime upset over Texas A&M. He enjoyed his time on the Plains, describing it to On3 as “one of the best visits I have had.”
“The game, I don’t even know what type of words to put it in,” Smith told On3. “It was a thriller. It was definitely the craziest game I have been to so far.”
Smith held offers from 24 programs. In addition to Tennessee, Smith chose Auburn over programs such as Colorado, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, and USC.
The addition of Smith to the class brings Auburn's 2025 haul up to commitments. The flip of Smith has Auburn's 2025 recruiting class ranked currently according to 247Sports.
Smith will join his high school teammates Blake Woodby, a four-star cornerback and No. 156 player nationally, and Bryce Deas, a four-star linebacker and the No. 491 player nationally, in Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class.