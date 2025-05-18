Auburn Hosts Highly-Rated RB Duo for Official Visits
It's already been over 20 years since the Auburn Tigers had one of the most dominant college duos of all time with Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams.
This weekend, running backs Jae Lamar and Derrek Cooper were in town for their official visits. While it’s far too early for exact comparisons, the two offer a glimpse at what could be the program's next great backfield duo.
After previously committing to Georgia, five-star running back Derrek Cooper seems to be seriously considering the Tigers. According to Rivals recruiting rankings, Cooper is the best running back in the country and the top recruit in the state of Florida.
While helping lead Chaminade Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.) to a Florida 1A State Championship, the two-way starter ran for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns while also making 46 tackles and four sacks. Besides Auburn, he will also be officially visiting Miami (May 30), Alabama (June 6), Georgia (June 13), Florida State (June 15), Penn State (June 17) and Ohio State (June 20).
During his junior season at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Ga., Lamar averaged 7.9 yards per carry while finishing with 885 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. According to Rivals recruiting rankings, Lamar is the fourth-best running back in the country, and the 14th-best overall recruit in the state of Georgia.
It won’t be easy for Auburn to land one of the most coveted ball-carriers in the country. Lamar also has official visits scheduled with Clemson (May 30), Florida State (June 6), Miami (June 13) and Georgia (June 20).
As of May 18, Auburn has seven commits in the class of 2026, but no pledges from a running back.