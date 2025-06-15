Auburn Lands A Spot In Four-Star Safety’s Top-Three
As college football programs continue to host official visits throughout the month, one Auburn Tigers target appears to be giving serious thought to becoming a Tiger after his visit earlier this week.
According to 247Sports’ Christian Clemente, four-star safety Craig Tutt mentioned that Auburn is among the top three schools that he is considering attending.
The 2026 safety visited Auburn on June 10, four days after visiting Ole Miss. Tutt’s final reported official visit of the summer will take place in his home state on June 20, when he visits the University of Tennessee. He has also been verbally offered by other well-known programs like the University of Georgia, Alabama and Florida State.
With a 247Sports composite ranking of 91.3/100, Tutt would be Auburn’s highest-rated commit at the position, and their fourth-highest-rated commitment overall for this class. The Tigers currently have one safety committed for the class of 2026, three-star Wayne Henry.
Through two seasons at the varsity level for Oakland High School (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Tutt has made 118 tackles, five interceptions and four sacks. His offensive stats might be just as impressive, totaling 1,423 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns to go along with 26 receptions for 473 yards and three touchdowns.
Last season, Tutt helped lead Oakland to a Tennessee Class 6A state championship after beating Houston High School 42-20.
As of June 14, Auburn has received seven commitments from prospects in the class of 2026, ranking as the 52nd-best recruiting class according to 247Sports.