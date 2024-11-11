Auburn Loses Commitment to SEC Rival
As predicted earlier today, Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class shrank with Dante Core flipping his Auburn commitment to Ole Miss. His decision reduced the Tigers' commitment total to 26.
The #59 cornerback for Rivals previously committed to Auburn on May 18. He was in Oxford to take in the Rebels’ win over Georgia this past weekend and that fact might have been the tipping point for Lane Kiffin’s program.
Here’s what Core told Inside The Rebels about his visit.
“I love the culture that Ole Miss has," Core told David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. "I love the way that they structure everything within their program. I love the scheme there, and I love how everyone at Ole Miss...I feel like...really loves Ole Miss and wants to be there. So, I want to be a part of that.
“I'm very excited about being an Ole Miss Rebel," Core continued. "I feel like I can finally...you know...I don't have to worry about anymore recruiting or anything like that. I'm excited.”
Coming from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee, Core was one of two Florida recruits committed to the Tigers. The lone remaining Sunshine State prospect was Elijah Melendez, a linebacker from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola. As for the team rankings, not much has changed for Auburn.
The Tigers held Rivals’ fifth-ranked recruiting class prior to Core’s flip to Ole Miss and remained in that same position afterward.