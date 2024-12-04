Auburn Loses Cornerback Recruit to Florida State
Auburn's 2025 recruiting class took a hit with Shamar Arnoux signing with Florida State. The talented cornerback had originally committed to Southern California prior to his commitment to Auburn.
At 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, Arnoux is the long and lanky cornerback that so many college football coaches covet. He's also from Carrollton (Ga.) High School, one of the top prep football programs in the South and the nation.
According to Rivals, Arnoux is the #112 prospect in the nation, as well as the No. 12 cornerback. Auburn is still battling to hang onto cornerback Donovan Starr from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood. Alabama hosted him this past weekend.
The Tigers are also battling Ohio State to flip elite cornerback Na'eem Offord from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker. The momentum is with Auburn and Offord is expected to sign today.