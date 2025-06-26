Auburn Misses Out on Top Running Back Recruit to Rival Alabama
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn loses out on elite 2026 five-star running back EJ Crowell, as he has committed to Alabama. Crowell from Jackson (Ala.) chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn.
On3.com had Crowell listed as a 93.9% chance to land with Alabama, and only 2.6% for Auburn, despite the late push by the Tigers. Crowell last visited Auburn on Friday, June 13, according to 247sports.com.
Last week, Auburn lost commitments from four-star linebacker JaMicheal Garrett, four-star linebacker Shadarious Toodle and four-star receiver Devin Carter. But today gained the commitment from four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone.
This is a huge miss for Freeze and company, as the 2026 recruiting class is in rebuild mode, and Eric Perry still stands as the lone running back recruit for the Tigers in their 2026 recruiting class.