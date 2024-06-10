Auburn Offers Two Players after Strong Camp Showings, Commitment Possible
The Auburn Tigers and coach Hugh Freeze handed out two big offers over the weekend. One came via a three-star WR from Montgomery, Ala. in Zion Crumpton.
The other was a long-distance recruitment in three-star defensive athlete Bryce Deas a 6'1 and 200-pound athlete from St. Francis Academy in Maryland.
Deas also reports offers from the likes of Maryland, Penn State, and USC.
Deas, who was hoping for an offer when he showed up at the camp, followed up his original post on X with another post leading to speculation he will be the next name to join the Auburn Tigers top-10 recruiting class.
On3 feels a commitment from Deas is all but in inevitable. Their predictor puts Auburn as a 98.1% chance of landing Deas.
If Deas does join the class, he will be the 14th commit and the first from Maryland and St. Francis Academy, an up-and-coming school in Maryland which annually takes on some of the best high school competitions in the nation. This competition should allow Deas to have an impact early in his career as head coach Hugh Freeze builds up the roster and will look to young players to have major impacts.