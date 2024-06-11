Auburn Picks up Football Commitment after Strong Camp Showing
After receiving his offer at the Auburn Tigers camp over the weekend, three-star athlete Bryce Deas of St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, Md. has announced his commitment Auburn according to On3's Jeffrey Lee.
"I love it at Auburn. It's family, for real.," Deas said according to Lee on X. "You can see it in the coaches. They really care about you. They want to make you a better person and a better player."
"It was just, I was only there for two days but it just felt like home," Deas told 247Sports' Auburn Undercover. "Even with the players that I was with, TLove, it all just feels like home. Specifically going bowling, it's such a good culture and stuff."
Deas is the No. 46 linebacker nationally and No. 11 prospect in the state of Maryland according to 247Sports. On3 wasn't willing to project a position and listed him as the No. 58 athlete in the nation.
The 6'1 and 205 pounds Deas could play several positions on the next level from a hybrid outside linebacker to a jumbo safety, and as always the situation is fluid based on needs of the Tigers and the development of Deas.
After the commitment, Auburn remains No. 9 in On3's compilation of team recruiting rankings, while Deas's commitment moved the Tigers up two-spots to No. 8 on 247Sports' compilation of team recruiting rankings.