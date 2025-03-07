Auburn ‘Rising’ in the Ranks to Flip Four-Star Michigan Commit
The Auburn Tigers are reportedly “rising” in the ranks to sign four-star CB recruit Brody Jennings, per On3sports.
Last July, Jennings verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines but has kept his options open, most recently expressing interest in the Tigers.
Speaking with On3sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Jennings says Auburn is a “great school with a great culture,” and mentioned Tiger alumnus and former AP Second Team All-American Carlton Davis as one of his favorite corners to watch.
Furthermore, Jennings harped on his excitement of the standard Auburn Defensive Backs coach Wesley “Crime Dog” McGriff instilled into the secondary.
“I have high standards for myself, and Coach Crime has high standards for his DBs, which I love because he says that’s “Top Shelf,” meaning to do something successful or better yourself! He’s a coach who wants to develop you and make you a great player and person. Not good, great!” Jennings says.
On Thursday night, Jennings scheduled two visits: one to Illinois on April 4, and the second to Auburn on May 16, per On3.
Jennings is entering his fall senior season at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, FL. On3 ranks the four-star as the 131st player in the 2026 class, the 16th-ranked CB overall, and the 19th-ranked recruit in Florida.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Jennings has measurables similar to Davis, who is identical in height. However, the latter holds a 17-pound advantage in his measurables in his junior season at Auburn.
It’ll be interesting to see how, and if, Jennings’ opinion changes on the Wolverines following his visit to the Plains in the Spring.
More From Auburn Tigers on SI