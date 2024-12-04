Auburn Signs John McGuire
Auburn Tigers 2025 recruiting class is also adding a talented all-around kicker with John McGuire coming to the Plains.
Position: Kicker
Size: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Hometown: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson
Recruitment: With offers from the Tigers and Florida State, McGuire decides to attend Auburn on July 28, 2024. He is On3’s 6th punter nationally.
Strengths: Versatility is top of the board. He can kickoff, kick field goals, or punt. It’s difficult to say what will be McGuire’s long-term strength. That being the case, McGuire’s hang time on kickoffs is truly impressive. Here’s a link to his HUDL film.
Area to improve: Just continue to hone his craft. Kicking and punting are much more difficult than many football fans know. If McGuire continues to improve as he did throughout his prep career, he can be a multi-year starter for Auburn.