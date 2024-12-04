Auburn Signs Tight End Hollis Davidson
The Auburn Tigers are restocking the offensive skill positions and Hollis Davidson is a part of that rebuild.
Position: Tight End
Size: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds
Hometown: Peachtree City (Ga.) McIntosh
Recruitment: A highly-recruited prospect, Auburn actually gained Davidson’s commitment two times. He committed, backed off, and then re-pledged on July 4, 2024. Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Penn State are some of Davidson’s additional scholarship offers.
Strengths: Davidson will remind a football fan of a big wide receiver. Often playing in the slot for McIntosh, Davidson’s smooth running style and natural hands allow him to be a difficult matchup for opposing defenders; he’s even adept at making defenders miss after catching a screen pass.
Davidson’s skills extend to catching slot fades, making defenders miss in the open-field, and being a red zone threat. His HUDL film is fun to watch.
Area to improve: Davidson needs to add mass and strength to help him with blocking, as well as breaking more tackles. He possesses a frame to weight 240 pounds without losing his athleticism. Altogether, his skills help define why 247 has him as the nation’s #204 recruit.