Auburn Daily

Auburn Signs Tight End Hollis Davidson

Tigers add talented tight end recruit

Brian Smith

Hollis Davidson
Hollis Davidson / Brian Smith, On SI
In this story:

The Auburn Tigers are restocking the offensive skill positions and Hollis Davidson is a part of that rebuild. 

Position: Tight End

Size: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

Hometown: Peachtree City (Ga.) McIntosh

Recruitment: A highly-recruited prospect, Auburn actually gained Davidson’s commitment two times. He committed, backed off, and then re-pledged on July 4, 2024. Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Penn State are some of Davidson’s additional scholarship offers.

Strengths: Davidson will remind a football fan of a big wide receiver. Often playing in the slot for McIntosh, Davidson’s smooth running style and natural hands allow him to be a difficult matchup for opposing defenders; he’s even adept at making defenders miss after catching a screen pass.

Davidson’s skills extend to catching slot fades, making defenders miss in the open-field, and being a red zone threat. His HUDL film is fun to watch.

Area to improve: Davidson needs to add mass and strength to help him with blocking, as well as breaking more tackles. He possesses a frame to weight 240 pounds without losing his athleticism. Altogether, his skills help define why 247 has him as the nation’s #204 recruit.

Published
Brian Smith
BRIAN SMITH

Home/Recruiting