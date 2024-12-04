Auburn Signs Top Tight End Ryan Ghea
The Auburn Tigers add a talented all-around football player to their 2025 recruiting class with Ryan Ghea joining the fold.
Position: Tight End
Size: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds
Hometown: Milton (Ga.) High School
Recruitment: Ghea is one of the first recruits to join the 2025 Auburn class. Nov. 12, 2023 is the date for his commitment. He certainly has a plethora of scholarship offers, too.
Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Michigan are some of the schools Ghea decided not to attend and instead head to the Plains.
Strengths: A traditional tight end capable of beating defenses with his blocking skills or catching passes, Ghea’s HUDL film displays his overall physical nature. Ghea punishes most of his opposition with a penchant for taking the fight to his enemy. He’s savvy, too.
Ghea finds the hole in the zone and exploits a defensive secondary. Once the football reaches his hands, he’s not easy to bring down.
Area to work on: Getting more explosive out of his stance. This will help Ghea as a blocker and receiver because he can more easily dictate to his opponent. The frame, strength, and willingness to be physical continue to be there. Being more explosive would help Ghea be a complete tight end and a potential multi-year starter for the Tigers.