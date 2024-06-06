Auburn Tigers Add 4-Star Cornerback Commitment from Tennessee
The Auburn Tigers jumped into the top-10 in 247Sports team recruiting rankings after adding a commitment from 4-star cornerback Donovan Starr of Ravenwood High School (Brentwood, Tenn.).
"You want to ultimately go where people want you and where you’re a priority, so that sticks out to me a lot about Auburn," Starr said according to Caleb Jones of Rivals.
Starr is the No. 27 cornerback prospect in the country according to 247Sports. His commitment elevates the Tigers to No. 9 overall. He reported offers from the likes of Michigan, Clemson, Florida, and Tennessee among others.
He is Auburn's 12th commitment for the Class of 2025, their eighth 4-star or better prospect. The Tigers are going heavy on defense early in the process. Of their top-eight commitments, six of them are on the defensive side of the ball including 5-star defensive lineman Malik Autry from nearby Opelika, Ala.
Auburn is definitely looking to re-load the defensive backfield. Starr joins Devin Williams of Buford, Ga., and Dante Core of Fort Walton Beach, Fla. as cornerbacks committed to the Tigers in the Class of 2025.
The 5'11.5" and 175 pounds Starr has excellent speed. He has a100-meter track time of a blazing 10.56.
Commitments can fluctuate from week to week with recruiting, but Starr said he thinks he's done with the process. He had visits planned to several other schools including Tennessee, but those probably won't happen.
“Probably not,” Starr told On3's Jeffrey Lee. “I probably won’t take anymore visits. I’m locked in.”
Donovan Starr Junior Highlights
In other recruiting news, Auburn is expected to host 2026 4-star quarterback Helaman Casuga this weekend. Making the trip from Utah, he's expected to visit both Auburn and Alabama.