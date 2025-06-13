Auburn Tigers Battling Rival for No. 2 TE in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Auburn Tigers continue to battle it out for the commitment of top tight end recruit Kaiden Prothro. Currently, the favorite to land the tight end is one of Auburn's biggest rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs. However, after hosting Prothro this past weekend, the Tigers appear to be right back in the hunt.
"I'd say it went good, just being around Coach (Hugh) Freeze, getting to know a little bit of the coaches more and spending time with a bunch of the players," Prothro said.
Prothro has 39 offers already and that could still change. The tight end from Bowdon, Ga. according to 247Sports has five schools that are going after him and have scheduled official visits with him. Three of them have already had their visits including the Tigers. The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide have also hosted the tight end. The final two visits for Prothro are to Florida and to Texas.
With only two visits that are currently scheduled remaining for Prothro, the Tigers might have to go all in. After going on his official visit, he rated his time as nine out of 10, spending the most time with head coach Hugh Freeze and tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua.
"Just Coach Freeze making me feel like I'm a priority here," Prothro said. "Coach Ben is just making me feel like I'm really needed here and that they really want me. I fit in with what they do here."
With those two visits, Auburn will wait to see what those visits bring and if any other schools join the fight between the Tigers and the Bulldogs.