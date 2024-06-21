Auburn gets Commitment from Top 5 RB, Former Penn State Pledge
In a move which has been rumored for weeks, the Auburn Tigers have flipped four-star running back Alvin Henderson from Penn State. Henderson is from Elba, Ala. and is afour-star recruit from the recruiting services, Rivals ranks Henderson as the No. 3 running back in the country and a top 50 prospect overall.
"War Eagle I'm staying home," Henderson wrote on X.
"Hugh Freeze made me feel like a top priority," Henderson told On3's Chad Simmons.
Although Henderson has been committed to Penn State since April, his frequent appearance on the Auburn campus was notable as he continued visiting the in-state school. With Henderson in the mix, this makes six of the top 15 in-state recruits who have verbally committed to Auburn.
Auburn was ranked No. 6 in 247sports' team recruiting rankings prior to his commitment and is expected to move into the top five once they're updated to reflect his commitment.
On3's team recruiting rankings show Auburn with the No. 7 class after incorporating Henderson's commitment.
247Sports' Cooper Petagna had this to say about Henderson:
Verified at 5-foot-9 plus and 190-pounds in February of 2024, Henderson possesses the growth potential to add some additional weight to an already collegiate ready frame. A sudden runner that demonstrates the ability to play in both a power or zone scheme, the Alabama native exhibits excellent short area burst and separation quickness at the second level to create space between defenders.- Cooper Petagna, 247Sports