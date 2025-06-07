Auburn Tigers Host 2027 Four-Star Tight End Recruit
Four-star tight end D’Angelo White made his first visit to the Auburn Tigers. White is in the class of 2027 and hails from Cleveland. He plays for Villa Angela-St. Joseph is the No. 5 tight end in the class of 2027, according to Auburn Rivals.
Auburn managed to make a good first impression on the recruit.
"It was good, very good visit," White said. "The facility, very nice facility. Coaching staff, very cool people around. The way they use the tight ends, use the tight ends in a very good way."
According to 247Sports, White has several different suitors who would want to be their tight end come 2027. Outside the Auburn Tigers, there is the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Florida Gators and the Illinois Illini. For the Tigers, they have tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua leading the recruitment of White.
The Tigers have the two dominant tight ends on the team already with Maryland transfer Preston Howard and Brandon Frazier who has been recovering from a leg injury early in the season a year ago. If White continues to return, he can build relationships with the guys who are already playing for the Tigers. It would make it a smooth transition if he chooses to join the Tigers when it comes time.
Until then, the Tigers will have to fend off other top programs who will be vying for the commitment from the tight end. He is still a bit away from that at this point in time.