Auburn Tigers Will Host 5-Star Defensive Line Recruit
The Auburn Tigers' 2025 recruiting class is taking a swing at adding a 5-star defensive lineman.
Coming from nearby Manchester (Ga.) High School, Justus Terry is the seventh-overall recruit and the second defensive lineman for ESPN. His recruitment continues to be a battle, and the Tigers will host him for an official visit during the Texas A&M weekend (Nov. 23), per On3.
He’s been to the Auburn campus several times before so it will be interesting to see what transpires during and after the trip to the Plains. Most people feel Georgia is the best bet for Terry to sign. Still, an Auburn gameday atmosphere could be the difference for the talented defensive lineman.
Few college football programs have the all-around environment that Auburn does. There are also plenty of good reasons for the Tigers to make a concerted effort to sign Terry.
At 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, Terry’s combination of explosiveness and raw power are rarely matched. A team-first attitude, consistently looking to improve via the weight room, and being a leader, also add to Terry’s resume.
His HUDL film is impressive as does seeing him at an Under Armour Camp. No doubt, Terry is a competitor and a physical specimen college coaches covet.
No wonder he’s a 5-star. That’s also why the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Southern California are among many schools that would love to add him to their respective football rosters.
Let’s see how the visit goes with Terry. If he does sign with the Tigers, they could move up further into the top five of the recruiting rankings this National Signing Day.