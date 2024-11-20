Auburn Tigers Lose Offensive Line Commitment
Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class went back down to 27 commitments following a post on X from offensive line prospect Spencer Dowland of Athens (Ala.) High School.
"After much thought and prayer and many talks with my family, I have decided to decommit from Auburn University," Dowland wrote on X. "Thank you to Coach Freeze and the entire coaching staff."
Dowland was a long-time Auburn commitment. The 6 foot 6 inch and 290-pound offensive lineman had been a constant visitor to the Plains and always had good things to say about the Tigers. There had been rumors, however, about Dowland not ending up in this class.
Tennessee and other programs were supposedly in contact. Based on what’s now publicly known, there could have been truth to those rumors. He’s already scheduled an official visit with Mississippi State (Nov. 22). Perhaps he will one day play inside Jordan-Hare Stadium but with another SEC team.
Dowland’s recruiting resume included offers from Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Troy and UAB, among others. He was ranked the 40th offensive tackle by 247 Sports.
Auburn remained the No. 5 recruiting class in the country by 247 Sports despite Dowland's decommitment.