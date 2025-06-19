Auburn Tigers Host No. 2 2027 Defensive Lineman Recruit
The Auburn Tigers hosted one of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2027 over the weekend. Four-star recruit Elijah Brown out of Prattville, Ala., made his second unofficial visit to the Plains last week, according to Rivals.
Tigers’ defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams has made in-state targets his priority. He will be the main coach focusing on recruiting defensive linemen. Brown visited the Plains over the weekend on an unofficial visit.
“Came to come see the campus and go on a visit. Feels good. Feels like I'm at home," Brown said to Rivals’ Caleb Jones. “I just feel like he cares. He texts me, checks on me, makes sure I'm okay. He's the only one reaching out to me, so I like that about him.”
Brown is a major target for the Tigers as defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin looks to revamp the defense. Brown has received 13 offers at this point. Alongside the Auburn Tigers, the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Georgia Bulldogs, the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners are some of the top schools vying for the four-star defensive end, according to 247Sports.
Brown enjoyed his time on the Plains, and it won’t be the last time he is there. The Tigers are currently second for the 41st-best player in the country, the second-best defensive lineman and the third-best player in the state of Alabama for the class of 2027, according to Auburn Rivals.
Brown doesn't have any scheduled official visits yet, but we could start to see some as early as next spring. With him calling the Plains “feeling at home”, the Tigers have to feel that they are in a good spot for the 2027 recruit heading into the football season. If Auburn can get Brown, he will join a set of in-state linemen who are ready to prove that the Tigers are on the rise.