Auburn Tigers Sign Big-Time Running Back
A primary recruiting focus for Auburn was always to sign top in-state talent like Alvin Henderson, especially when he’s a running back with over 10,000 high school rushing yards.
He’s grown up less than two hours from the Auburn campus and has been making trips to the Plains for a few years. Henderson has signed with the Tigers so many more trips will be made.
Position: Running Back
Size: 5-foot-10, 198 pounds
Hometown: Elba (Ala.) High School
Recruitment: As Rivals’ 36th overall prospect, Henderson’s recruitment has been intense since his sophomore year. Alabama, Penn State, Miami, Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas, Ohio State, and Southern California were some of his additional offers besides the Tigers.
Henderson originally committed to play for the Nittany Lions before changing his college decision to Auburn on June 21, 2024.
Strengths: Henderson has shown the propensity to battle through contact and gain the tough yards between the tackles. He’s also been elusive in close quarters and displayed excellent vision for picking the proper running lane.
Area to improve: Like most young running backs, Henderson did not pass protect often during his prep playing days. To be an every-down running back for the Auburn football program, he will need to improve his technique before the end of the 2025 fall camp. Even though that trait has not yet been shown it’s normal and often took time with many other Auburn runners over the years.
Henderson should still be expected to play a role with Auburn’s running back room next season if his pass protection has not reached a high level. He’s shown to be too talented to keep off the gridiron.