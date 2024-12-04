Auburn Tigers Sign Jared Smith
An elite recruit is now a member of the 2025 Auburn recruiting class. One of Alabama’s best prep football players, Jared Smith is a Tiger!
Position: Defensive End
Size: 6-foot-6, 235 pounds
Hometown: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson
Recruitment: A national recruiting battle for Smith ends with Auburn the winner over South Carolina, Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Southern California, and many others. In the end, it’s the Tigers holding off the Rebels and Lane Kiffin. He’s the No. 30 player by 247.
Strengths: Smith’s length is excellent. He’s also still filling out his frame and has a size 18 shoe. Smith utilizes his arm length by fending off offensive tackles and tight ends by fully extending his arms while rushing the passer; opposing blockers struggle to place their hands on Smith’s chest area because of his length.
Auburn On SI’s 2025 commitments page includes the following excerpt about Smith:
“Smith will play on the edge. He could play either the stand-up defensive end position or place his hand in the dirt on the strong side. Either way, he is more than capable of being a difference-maker. If Smith grows to over 270 pounds it’s possible he could grow into a defensive tackle.”
Watching Smith’s HUDL film, he contorts his body to maneuver between offensive linemen and gain access to the backfield. He’s also good at speed rushing.
Area to Improve: Smith needs more strength to handle power running plays. It’s part of the process. As he gains the needed power, Smith could be utilized at multiple positions along the defensive front.