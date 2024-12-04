Auburn Tigers Sign Malik Autry
Auburn secures the signature of one of the nation’s best defensive recruits, Malik Autry. The Tigers coaching staff is happy to see their hard work on the recruiting trail pay off.
Position: Defensive Tackle
Size: 6-foot-6, 325 pounds
Hometown: Opelika (Ala.) High School
Recruitment: Among over 40 offers, Autry chooses Auburn over Ohio State and Florida. According to Autry, the Buckeyes come in second. Some of his other offers are from Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Florida State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Georgia Tech. He is the 31st recruit overall by 247.
Strengths: Actually, strength is a major asset for Autry. He overpowers offensive linemen who also weigh well over 300 pounds. When Autry does not use his brute force, sometimes he will challenge his opposition with lateral quickness to go across his face and beat the offensive lineman to a gap. It’s impressive to see a player his size move as Autry does.
Area to improve: Playing with a better pad level needs to happen more consistently. He’s accustomed to using strength to overcome technique, at least sometimes. At Auburn, that will not work when going against offensive linemen from schools like UGA and Bama.
Autry’s HUDL film displays how easily he moves laterally to outmaneuver an offensive lineman. Further, he will move to his left or right and then suddenly burst forward to shoot a gap.