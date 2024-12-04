Blake Woodby Added to Auburn's Recruiting Class
A 5-star recruit by ESPN, Blake Woodby is now officially an Auburn Tiger. He’s a part of one of the nation’s best recruiting classes, too.
Position: Cornerback
Size: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds
Hometown: Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances
Recruitment: Formerly an Ohio State commitment, Woodby’s offer list includes Oregon, Maryland, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, Miami, and Ole Miss among many other college football programs. His decision to attend Auburn came on July 29, 2024.
Strengths: Speed! Woodby is a player with the ability to run in the low 4.4s on any given day; affirmed electronic times from the Under Armour Camp series probably helped Woodby’s stock rise and offers come his way.
He’s also well-versed with technique and has the physical ability to execute in different situations. Playing off coverage or bump-and-run, Woodby’s timing for making a play on the football is uncanny. He is also a physical corner as his HUDL film displays. Even when matched with a tight end, he is capable of winning one-on-one battles with his quickness and jarring the ball loose with a hit.
Area to work on: Adding size. Woodby needs more strength to handle the run game the SEC will present. 225-pound running backs are common at the SEC level. Woodby needs to add more muscle to his frame before donning an Auburn helmet.
Overall, Auburn is signing a talented all-around cornerback. Woodby has a bright future on the Plains.