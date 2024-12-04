Broderick Shull Joins Auburn's Recruiting Class
With Auburn signing Broderick Shull to its 2025 recruiting class, the Tigers are alleviating a major hurdle for their depth chart.
Position: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-foot-6, 285 pounds
School: Bixby (Okla.) High School
Recruiting: Shull’s recruitment is not like many other Oklahoma prep prospects. The 38th prospect nationally by On3, his official visits include Auburn, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and Nebraska. It’s unusual that neither Oklahoma nor Oklahoma State made his official visit list.
Then again, Shull beats to his own drum. He is a charismatic and free spirit who loves what Auburn has to offer. During an interview earlier this year with Auburn On SI, Shull said the following about the coaching staff on the Plains.
“It’s very good,” Shull began. “Very good. They definitely have me at a high standard. Love the time I have with them. It’s awesome.”
Strengths: Shull shows advanced technique for a prep offensive tackle. His quick first step and drive blocking are two of the areas he shines the most. Also on his HUDL film, Shull quickly moves to the linebacker level and pulls around the end faster than most players his size.
Area to improve: Just needs more size and strength. To play in the SEC, Shull will need to add more mass. His quick feet give him an advantage against most defenders but he’s not yet ready to go head-on with some of the 300-plus-pound defensive linemen the Tigers will face.