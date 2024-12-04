Derick Smith Signs With Auburn Tigers
Signing Derick Smith away from Alabama was a coup for the Auburn football program. The playmaker was one of the nation’s most highly-coveted recruits and came in as the 46th prospect by ESPN.
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Hometown: Selma (Ala.) Southside
Recruiting: Originally committed to Alabama on March 11, 2024, the Crimson Tide pegged Smith to play safety. To be clear, Smith’s defensive exploits were blatant when looking back at his safety film. However, that was not the position he decided to play long-term and Auburn took advantage.
The Tigers came after Smith with the promise that he would be catching passes, not defending them. He flipped to the Tigers on July 29, 2024.
Strengths: Smith’s speed stood out. He ran by defenders with ease. More importantly, Smith’s ability to juke a defender in space was highlighted throughout his prep career. He’s also been consistent with making difficult catches look mundane. Even with a defender next to him, Smith hauled in many passes where it could have just as easily been an interception.
Area to work on: Route running. Smith will be expected to play early. He’s an all-out player and his physical traits were clear long before signing with the Tigers. Now he needs to sharpen his route running skills to maximize a chance to play early for the Tigers. Smith could even start at some point during the 2025 season if he’s learned the route tree to the standard Auburn’s coaching staff expected.