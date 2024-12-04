Deuce Knight Signs With Auburn Tigers
For Auburn’s National Signing Day, the most important recruit has made it official that he’s coming to the Plains. Deuce Knight is the future of the Tigers behind center and fits Hugh Freeze’s run-pass option scheme well.
Position: Quarterback
Size: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds
Hometown/School: Lucedale (Miss.) George County
Recruitment: The nation’s #32 prospect by Rivals, Knight was a national recruit before the end of his sophomore year. He quickly dwindled his list of suitors and his original commitment was with Notre Dame on Sep. 18, 2023. He chose the Irish over a host of suitors including Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Auburn. After a long battle with the Irish, Knight switched his decision to Auburn on Oct. 2, 2024.
Strengths: Has displayed elite arm talent and a natural throwing motion. Has been consistent with a deft deep-ball touch. Knight’s ability to consistently connect with intended targets while throwing on the run has been established for at least the past two seasons.
Opposing teams took a risk when they blitzed Knight because one could argue his biggest strength has been creating big plays when the pocket broke down. He was more than happy to keep his eyes on the receivers and throw or run with the football. His physical traits were also obvious away from the gridiron.
Knight has been dominant in track and field as well. Knight was a Mississippi high jump and long jump champion. Those same traits have made Knight hard to stop on a football field.
Areas to improve: Needed more consistency with footwork, especially when faced with pressure. After escaping the pocket, sometimes Knight did not reset his feet, even when he had time to do so, to maximize his chances of making on-target passes.
However, Knight did improve accuracy with shorter passes overall. For instance, his senior year showed he knew when to take something off his velocity or use a different trajectory to avoid an interception. Those were good signs from comparing his junior to senior film and seeing him live.