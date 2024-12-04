Donovan Starr Picks Auburn Over Alabama
The Auburn Tigers fend off the Alabama Crimson Tide for Donovan Starr, 247’s 129th overall prospect. He is a key component of Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class.
Position: Cornerback
Size: 6-foot, 170 pounds
Hometown: Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood
Recruitment: Alabama's late run includes a game day visit for the Iron Bowl against Auburn. While gallant, the Tigers prevail. Other offers include Clemson, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Miami, Nebraska, and SMU among others.
Strengths: Speed and quickness stand out. Starr’s HUDL film displays excellent change of direction skills and closing speed. He’s also adept at making a hit right when the football arrives at a receiver’s hands.
Area to work on: Getting stronger needs to be Starr’s top priority. He’s going to need more muscle to adapt to the rigors of SEC football. That being said, Starr’s athleticism and penchant for physicality make it fun to think about how good he’s going to be for Auburn as he continues to pack on muscle.