Elijah Melendez Chooses Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers strike again with Rivals No. 94 overall recruit Elijah Melendez making it official that he’s coming to the Plains. Oregon's bid to flip him falls short.
Position: Linebacker
Size: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
Hometown: Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola
Recruitment: Originally a Miami commitment, Melendez’s recruitment is one that has many twists and turns. Several SEC programs besides the Tigers wanted to sign this powerful linebacker.
Among Melendez’s offers would be Florida, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Florida State, Nebraska, Oregon, UCF, Oregon, Miami, Ohio State, Colorado, and Southern California. His pledge to Auburn came on Sep. 14, 2024. Rivals has Melendez as its 94th recruit overall.
Strengths: No doubt, power is a top trait for Melendez. He’s built like a prize fighter. Watching Melendez lay into a running back, his HUDL film displays how powerful hips help deliver a massive blow.
He’s also capable of tracking down players much smaller than himself with his speed. Additionally, despite being 230 pounds, Melendez has good short-area quickness to be a quality pass defender.
Area to work on: As a member of Auburn’s 2025 class, Melendez did much of his best work while playing toward the line of scrimmage. He has the physical ability to be a three-down linebacker, i.e. stay on the field to play even during obvious passing situations.
To make that happen, Melendez needs to learn the nuances of the passing game. He could be a tremendous weapon for Auburn’s defense if he does.