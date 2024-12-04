Eric Winters Signs with Auburn
Prime Auburn recruiting target Eric Winters is officially heading to play for the Tigers. ESPN’s 86th overall recruit, Winters has the talent to make an early impact.
Position: Safety
Size: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Hometown: Enterprise (Ala.) High School
Recruitment: Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, Penn State, Clemson, and many others would like to add Winters to their rosters. He’s now set on coming to the Plains and Winters often talks about his relationship with the Auburn coaching staff as a prime reason why.
Strengths: Versatility is No. 1. Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, safety, cornerback, and kick returner, Winters is as well versed at playing multiple positions as probably just about any prep player in America. He’s really good at making big plays no matter where he’s needed during a given play. His HUDL film is a blast to watch.
He still does his best work as a safety or nickel, which enables Winters to blitz and track down plays no matter which side of the field the football matriculates toward. Winters’ athleticism takes over to help him outrun or dodge blockers as he closes ground on the ball carrier.
Area to work on: He’s accustomed to directing the defense for Enterprise. Now, how quickly does Winters pick up the Auburn playbook to help himself get on the field faster? That’s likely the only true obstacle for Winters not being in the regular rotation for Auburn next season.