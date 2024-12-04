Erick Smith Inks With Auburn Tigers
One of Auburn’s most intriguing 2025 signees is Erick Smith. His ability to make game-changing plays helps explain why the Auburn coaching staff covets his talents.
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds
Hometown: Selma (Ala.) Southside
Recruitment: Like many Yellowhammer football recruits, Smith’s decision to attend Auburn came after considering Alabama. With his brother Derick Smith also coming to the Plains to play for the Tigers, that’s two in-state pass catchers Auburn wins over Alabama.
Smith’s Nov. 13, 2024 decision to attend Auburn gives the Tigers another big-bodied receiver to develop behind Cam Coleman. Smith is the 51st player in Alabama by ESPN.
Strengths: Making contested catches is undoubtedly a top priority for Smith. His HUDL film shows him making catches despite a defensive back being in contention to intercept. He’s also good at timing his leaps to give himself the best chance of securing a catch.
Area to work on: Adding strength to a long frame would do Smith well. He could end up at 220 pounds if he hits the Auburn weight room hard.