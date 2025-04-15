Four-Star OL Visits Auburn During A-Day, Official Vist Scheduled
The Auburn Tigers had an offensive lineman recruit in the audience during A-Day. Four-star offensive lineman Claude Mpouma of the 2026 class made his first visit to the Plains and is ready to make an official visit sometime in the late spring or early summer.
He was in for a pleasant surprise when he finally got to see it all.
"I thought Auburn was just going to be it's in a little town, so I thought it was just going to be a little boring visit, but I actually had fun," Mpouma said. "It was surprising."
His visit to Auburn is scheduled for June 6 to June 8. The Tigers are only one of three schools he’s scheduled to visit so far this summer, including Florida and Nebraska.
The four-star lineman out of Mount Carmel in Chicago is the 157th-best recruit in the nation, 14th-best offensive tackle and fifth best recruit in the state of Illinois, per 247Sports Composite.
According to Auburn Rivals, Mpouma is already close with Tigers’ lineman coach Jake
Thornton and defensive lineman Ventrell King-Williams. King-Williams went to the same high school as Mpouma, according to Auburn Rivals.
He also was pretty impressed with how A-Day was run.
"I really liked the environment," Mpouma said. "I see the vibe around the program and stuff. I think it's something every school does, but to see a school kind of try to separate themselves from other schools, it's pretty fun."
Mpouma does not have a set date for commitment, but he does believe that the Tigers are in a good position to get it.