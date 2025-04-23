'Great Visit, Great Facility, Great Coaches': Transfer CB Considering Auburn
Looking to continue rebuilding its roster in the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Auburn Tigers recently hosted Tulane transfer corner Rayshawn Pleasant. Despite recently visiting USC and an upcoming trip to Ole Miss, Pleasant’s visit with the Tigers stands out, according to Auburn Rivals.
"Great visit, great facility, great coaches," Pleasant said, according to Rivals' Caleb Jones. "I most definitely feel like I could come here and make an impact and be successful in my career."
A rising junior, Pleasant would give the Tigers a strong multi-year piece for its defensive backs as Hugh Freeze looks to revamp Auburn's defense. During his two years at Tulane, Pleasant made 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception.
A highlight of Pleasant's visit includes a conversation with Auburn corners coach Wesley McGriff.
"His vision of me is making me a first-rounder," Pleasant said. "He had the guys before, he knows what it takes, and he feels like he can do the same with me.”
While Auburn has struggled in recent years with four-straight losing seasons, the Tigers are hoping to return to contending for titles with multiple major moves in high school in portal recruiting. While the results of those moves remain to be seen, Tigers appear to be putting all of its chips into Freeze's third season at the helm.
Pleasant, specifically, wants to go to a program that will compete for a title.
"Championship, winning a championship," Pleasant said. "Most important to me, really. That's all I want to do is win."
Should Pleasant choose Auburn, he would be the 18th total transfer and fourth defensive back transfer to join the team ahead of the 2025-26 season.