Jacobe Ward Becomes an Auburn Tiger
The Tigers add another massive offensive lineman to their football roster with the addition of Jacobe Ward. He's part of a tremendous offensive line haul for Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class.
Position: Offensive Guard
Size: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds
Hometown: Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School
Recruitment: Ward’s recruitment includes official visits to Auburn, Tennessee, and LSU. Other offers come from college football programs like Alabama, South Carolina, Colorado, Kentucky, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina State. Ward is the No. 34 offensive guard by Rivals.
Strengths: Sheer power needs to be discussed first. Ward’s ability to go head-to-head with big defensive linemen and drive them back against their will happens often on his HUDL film.
His quickness shows itself consistently, even when pass protecting against a much smaller defender. Ward’s tenacity comes through when he’s blocking on outside zone plays, too. He quickly maneuvers to the outside of his defender and turns the opponent to the inside, sealing the edge for the running back.
Area to work on: Working on technical footwork, just like with most young offensive linemen, should be a priority for Ward. He will better maximize his movements after working with Auburn offensive line coaches and current players.