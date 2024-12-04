Jacobe Ward Becomes an Auburn Tiger

Auburn Daily

Auburn signs talented offensive line recruit

Brian Smith

Jacoby Ward
Jacoby Ward / Dennis Knight/Savannahnow.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tigers add another massive offensive lineman to their football roster with the addition of Jacobe Ward. He's part of a tremendous offensive line haul for Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class.

Position: Offensive Guard

Size: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds

Hometown: Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School

Recruitment: Ward’s recruitment includes official visits to Auburn, Tennessee, and LSU. Other offers come from college football programs like Alabama, South Carolina, Colorado, Kentucky, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina State. Ward is the No. 34 offensive guard by Rivals.

Strengths: Sheer power needs to be discussed first. Ward’s ability to go head-to-head with big defensive linemen and drive them back against their will happens often on his HUDL film.

His quickness shows itself consistently, even when pass protecting against a much smaller defender. Ward’s tenacity comes through when he’s blocking on outside zone plays, too. He quickly maneuvers to the outside of his defender and turns the opponent to the inside, sealing the edge for the running back.

Area to work on: Working on technical footwork, just like with most young offensive linemen, should be a priority for Ward. He will better maximize his movements after working with Auburn offensive line coaches and current players.

Brian Smith
