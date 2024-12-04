Jourdin Crawford Added to Auburn's Recruiting Class

Auburn Daily

The Auburn Tigers 2025 recruiting class adds another talented defensive line recruit with Jourdin Crawford signing.

Position: Defensive Tackle

Size: 6-foot-1, 330 pounds

Birmingham (Ala.) Parker

Recruitment: ESPN’s No. 89 overall recruit chose the Tigers over offers from Miami, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and Penn State, among other college football programs. His two official visits are LSU and Auburn.

Strengths: It’s hard to find a nose guard prospect with the quickness and short-area burst Crawford possesses. He’s capable of blowing up a double team with his strength or athleticism; that helps define why he’s such a coveted football recruit.

So does his HUDL film, which displays Crawford using his initial surge into an offensive lineman as a way to literally shove that opponent toward the running back or quarterback.

Combining Crawford’s power with his quickness, he could play a traditional zero technique over the center or be a penetrating one-technique looking to shoot gaps. 

Area to improve: Crawford needs to reshape his body to help maximize his natural talent. A year in the weight room will help him become even more explosive and powerful. Bottom line, Auburn adds another talented defensive line recruit with Crawford.

