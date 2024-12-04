Kail Ellis Becomes an Auburn Tiger
As a reclassified 2025 recruit from the 2026 class, Auburn became better with Peach State offensive lineman Kail Ellis signing to come to the Plains.
Position: Interior Offensive Line
Size: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds
Hometown: Canton (Ga.) Cass
Recruitment: Georgia, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Missouri, UCF, Boston College, and several other college football programs would love to add Ellis to their respective recruiting classes but Auburn wins out. He’s ESPN’s No. 2 center for the class of 2025.
Ellis’s commitment to Auburn would be on Nov. 30, 2023. He’s one of the first 2026 recruits Auburn wanted. After seeing him perform this season, the Auburn staff wants Ellis to enroll a year early to come to the Plains. Ellis will join the program next summer.
Strengths: Position flexibility is something Ellis has in his repertoire. He is likely to play center for Auburn but knows what it’s like to be an offensive guard or offensive tackle as well. As for a preference, Ellis just loves to play and wants to contribute at the position that best helps the Tigers.
Even though he’s enrolling a year early, Ellis overpowers many Georgia prep football players with relative ease. Watching his HUDL film, he’s also quick off the snap of the football.
Areas to work on: Extending his arms further prior to contact will enable Ellis to generate more power when striking a defender. He also needs to keep his head up the entire time he’s engaged with a defensive player.