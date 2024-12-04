Live Updates: Auburn Tigers National Signing Day
Detailing Auburn's National Signing Day
It’s finally National Signing Day! Auburn’s tremendous 2025 recruiting class will cross the finish line. There are still decisions to be made. The Tigers are possibly adding or losing commitments.
Auburn On SI will track each prospect with updates throughout the day and bring breaking news from across the SEC and college football. A few points before beginning.
- Auburn’s class is sixth by Rivals and could close even higher. Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and LSU are the classes ahead of Auburn as National Signing Day begins.
- Yesterday, the unfortunate news of Nate Marshall from Chicago (Ill.) Fenwick flipping back to Michigan diminished Auburn’s class but the Tigers still have a great defensive line haul.
- Ohio State cornerback commitment Na’eem Offord could sign with Auburn today. The top in-state recruit from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker is one of the nation’s best prospects regardless of position. He’s announcing at 10:30 a.m. CST.
- Tennessee defensive line commitment Darrion Smith could flip to the Tigers. Coming from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, Smith is the 36th defensive lineman by Rivals and is announcing at 10 a.m. CST.
- Leesville (Ga.) Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah is mulling his options between Auburn, Georgia, and Florida State. His decision is expected early this afternoon.
- Quarterback Deuce Knight is expected to sign with Auburn but Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will not be easily defeated. He’s signing a little after 9 a.m. CST at Lucedale (Miss.) George County.
- Moving forward, the biggest question mark is at cornerback. Auburn commitment Shamar Arnoux is entertaining what Florida State has to say. The Carrollton (Ga.) High School cornerback is expected to announce today. There’s also cornerback Donovan Starr from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood. He’s committed to the Tigers but Bama hosted him for the Iron Bowl. He may not announce until Friday.
7:05 a.m. The first signee of the day is kicker John McGuire from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson!
https://www.si.com/college/auburn/recruiting/auburn-signs-john-mcguire-01je7ghw4meh
