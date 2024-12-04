Na'eem Offord Picks Oregon, Spurns Auburn and Ohio State
Despite constant effort from Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff, 5-star cornerback Na'eem Offord signs with Oregon. Offord is ESPN's #4 overall recruit and top cornerback for the class of 2025. He's been an Ohio State commitment for almost a year, so the Ducks pull the big surprise.
Coming from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker, Offord has been making trips to Auburn games for a long time. It's disappointing that the Tigers did not land Offord but they do have a tremendous 2025 recruiting class.
In more positive Auburn news, the Tigers already flipped Tennessee defensive line recruit Darrion Smith and also secured the signature of 5-star quarterback Deuce Knight despite Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels coming after him hard.
The Tigers are still awaiting decisions from a few prospects and more news will be forthcoming here at Auburn On SI. For now, know that Auburn will finish with a top-10 recruiting class and filled its needs from quarterback to defensive back.