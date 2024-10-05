Newest Auburn Tigers Commitment Turns Lead Recruiter: 'No More Freeze Warning'
While it's far too early to indulge in any splashy comparisons between new Auburn Tigers recruit Deuce Knight and the legendary Cam Newton, the impact in the quarterback room remains seismic.
Knight’s commitment has brought increased levels of enthusiasm back to the program and fanbase who have recently been frequently bemoaning the turnover prone performances of both Payton Thorne and Hank Brown.
For all the inconsistencies head coach Hugh Freeze has overseen on the playing field, it's beyond question that he's a master bricklayer when it comes to putting down the foundations of recruitment.
Assembling the so-called, "Freeze Four" wide receiver quartet was always likely to attract a highly-prized signal caller to the Plains, and so it proved when Knight decided his college future lay with Freeze.
Positive energy is indeed infectious - with Knight harboring lofty ambitions to attract even more talent to join forces with him at Auburn.
"I'm here now Auburn family," Knight declared, via Hayes Fawcett. "I'm coming after Naeem Offord, Andrew Babaloa, Caleb Cunningham, Ousmane Kromah, & CJ Wiley. I'm not stopping until they slide to AU! Ain't no more Freeze Warning, it's Freezing on the Plains now."
Recently, Auburn AD John Cohen gave his backing to coach Freeze and urged for even more patience with their ongoing project.
In a results driven business, Cohen's kind of reassurance felt a little shaky, heck, maybe even a little contrived. All the time, the high profile steal of Knight from Notre Dame was bubbling away in the background, therefore, it certainly puts a whole different spin on things.
One conclusion we can definitively draw - is that by successfully luring Knight to Auburn, it proves that at least in terms of recruitment tricks - Freeze is bona fide David Copperfield.
One, two, three, Abracadabra - Tigers fans.